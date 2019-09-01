Playing their second matches in a 24-hour period — and in triple-digit heat indices on both days — Angelina College’s soccer teams showed no signs of fatigue in earning a pair of wins on Sunday.
The Roadrunner women got a late second-half goal from Bety Hernandez to secure a 2-1 win over Northeast Community College of Nebraska, and the men got four goals from four different players in shutting out the Hawks 4-0 at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
AC’s women trailed 1-0 in the first half, despite numerous near misses, until Morgan Winthrop fought her way to Daisy de Boer’s free kick in the box and headed home the equalizer. The Roadrunner women stiffened on defense, with keeper Eva Phillips making several saves along with defender Savannah Keziah, keeping the match equal until Hernandez chased down de Boer’s deflected corner kick and put the ball high in the net for the eventual game winner.
The Roadrunner men shook off the frustration of Saturday’s loss, a match in which AC strikers were confounded with balls banging off the uprights and crossbars. On Sunday, the ’Runners used precise passing to set up all four goals: Matheu Gayle opened the scoring with a powerful drive off a feed from teammate Mohammed Aljaif just eight minutes into the match. Taurayi Tugwete got an assist from Alex Rubio in the 31st minute to give AC a 2-0 lead at the half.
The Roadrunners kept up the pressure in the second half. Aljaif took a perfect cross from Scott Gray to knock home his team’s third goal, and Bryan Nunez capped the scoring on a long goal off a free kick in the 87th minute.
AC keeper Shane Wallace and the Roadrunners’ back line helped keep the Hawks scoreless for the full 90 minutes.
In Saturday’s conference-opening matches for both of AC’s soccer teams, there was a series of both fortunate and unfortunate bounces.
The Roadrunner women got the only goal of their match on a deflection and fortuitous bounce in a 1-0 win over Blinn College, while the Roadrunner men put dents in the uprights and crossbar only to fall 4-1 to Blinn’s Bucs.
AC’s Bailey Bowers’ game-winner occurred when, in the 81st minute, she outraced a Blinn defender for possession of the ball. Bowers unleashed a kick blocked by the Buc keeper, but the ball rebounded straight to Bowers, who chested the ball across the net to for the match’s only goal.
The Roadrunner men couldn’t manufacture such a bounce. On the opening kickoff, AC’s Matheu Gayle broke loose and ripped a shot that rattled the goal but bounced of the left upright. Ten minutes later, Ulises Mercado blasted a shot rejected by the crossbar. In the 70th minute, Mercado’s free kick again found metal, and in the 82th minute, AC’s Brad Lowes had his penalty kick rejected on a spectacular save from Blinn keeper Luke Thompson. The Roadrunners managed their sole score on a Jack Price PK with just 1.9 seconds to play in the match.
The Bucs’ Farit Ha notched a hat trick, and Blinn blitzed the ’Runners with three goals in a two-minute span in the first half. Stefan Sildor also scored for Blinn.
AC’s men and women will take a few needed days off before resuming conference play on Friday in a doubleheader at Jacksonville College. The Roadrunner women (2-1, 1-0) kick off at 5 p.m., and the men (1-2, 0-1) follow at 7 p.m.
