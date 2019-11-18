Pineywoods Community Academy administrators sent a message to parents around 3:50 p.m. today warning of an alleged threat made against the school dated January of this year.
"Information was provided to us about an alleged terroristic threat that was dated January 2019," assistant director Monica Gunter said. "We turned that information over to Lufkin Police Department, and they are in the process of investigating it."
Students who were named in the threat were removed from school. The threat was not made on campus — as was indicated in the first alert sent to parents and later corrected — and it was dated from January, but the school still decided to swiftly respond, Gunter said.
"Someone brought it to our attention, so once that information was brought to our attention, even though knowing it was dated January 2019, we turned it over to Lufkin PD at that point," she said.
Gunter said parents should not be concerned for their students' safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.