A well-known comedian once said that 80% of life is just showing up. I like this statement because of the message it sends to the people and causes that are important in our lives. Showing up can have a profound impact on people, places and even shape the future.
In Lufkin, we are blessed to have two beautiful theaters and the Angelina Arts Alliance is proud to present numerous performances, which gives everyone an exciting reason to show up.
In the coming months, we are presenting a touring Broadway musical, “An American in Paris,” to the Temple Theater on March 7. This musical is chock full of classic Gershwin melodies and is sure to be a stellar production. Later, on March 21, France’s No. 1 Celtic band will perform live at The Pines Theater. If you love great Celtic music, then Doolin’ is a must-see and just in time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day week.
In April, the outstanding performances continue with MOMIX, a contemporary dance company that will perform at the Temple Theater for the first time. Known for their visually stunning and breathtaking performances, MOMIX will be a show you won’t soon forget.
Also in April, Ranky Tanky will perform at The Pines Theater on April 21. Ranky Tanky recently received their first Grammy Award for best regional roots album. These South Carolina artists perform a thrilling and catchy spin on jazz, blues, funk and R&B music, which celebrates the Gullah culture of the coastal region. We are very excited to bring these Grammy winners to Lufkin.
Last season the Angelina Arts Alliance experienced a 30% increase in attendance at the Temple Theater, and we aim to translate this success to The Pines Theater through new programs designed with the intent of reaching new audiences while providing programs to satisfy the existing patrons. The arts are for everyone and it is our mission to ensure that programs at both theaters appeal to the community we serve.
This effort to engage and develop new audiences is a process and doesn’t happen overnight. This effort will be years in the making and requires community buy-in and participation. So, if you value great entertainment and educational opportunities in Lufkin, or if diverse performances and more activities downtown are important to you, then showing up is a logical thing to do.
You too can support the arts and the growth of our community simply by participating. Why is this important? Because the arts are essential to the cultural and economic vitality of our community. The arts drive tourism, economic development and creates a place where people and businesses want to be.
The Angelina Arts Alliance is currently planning its 20th Anniversary Season at the Temple Theater. Soon, a brand new season will be announced and it may well be our best season yet.
We are deeply grateful to all the individuals, businesses and foundations who support us today and help make everything we do possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.