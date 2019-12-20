I broke Baby Jesus’ little head right off.
No way I would do that on purpose. Not to anybody, but especially not to Baby Jesus.
Not the real Baby Jesus. I’m not that old.
It was one of my wife’s Christmas decorations. “Was,” as in not no mo’.
I broke it.
Let me explain. First of all, I break stuff. If it’s breakable and I lay hands on it, it’s doomed. I’m not allowed to carry the groceries inside the house if there’s anything glass involved. If I carry the eggs, we’ll have scrambled eggs before I get through the front door.
So in our time as a married couple, my wife has learned to keep all the decorations out of my stumbling range. I’m allowed to haul in the boxes and bins for her, but that’s about it. She’s banned me from any other decorating activities, and rightfully so.
Sometimes the ban works. Other times? Not so much.
Baby Jesus, for example. He was part of her Nativity scene, only one of her most prized possessions in the world. I was just trying to help her unpack it in time for Susie’s annual decorating fest a few years ago, and I got stuff tangled up in extension cords and other items. Next thing I know, I’ve got two pieces of Baby Jesus where there was supposed to be one.
I’ve never felt lower in my life. One of my beautiful wife’s favorite treasures, gone in one big awkward move from her lummox of a husband.
Baby Jesus wasn’t my only victim. Oh, no. By no means am I a one-timer when it comes to screwing up.
I’ve knocked antlers off reindeer and smashed the carrot on a snowman’s nose. I’ve also managed to break a Nutcracker’s arm — the very one he uses to hold up his sword. It’s not my fault the guy’s not ambidextrous. No, I had to super-duper glue the right arm back where it was supposed to be. Now he’s still holding his sword, but it’s canted enough to the left to make him look as if he’s seriously considering stabbing me. He’s standing guard on the fireplace mantel with the rest of Susie’s Nutcracker collection, but he’s the only one who looks angry. Can’t imagine why.
Whose idea was it to make every Christmas ornament so danged fragile? They’re all, like, half-paper, half-glass. I can look at one and see it explode. Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings, according to Zuzu Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
I’m just hoping that every time I break an ornament, an angel doesn’t catch on fire.
Back when I was a single man, these accidents didn’t bother me. Break something? No biggie. That’ll be one less thing I gotta hang on my pathetic little Charlie Brown tree, I thought. After a few years, most of the branches were buck-nekked.
But all of Susie’s decorations have sentimental value to her. They’re hand-me-downs from her own family members, or they’re ornaments and decorations she’s collected in her own lifetime. They all span years, and each brings a bout of reminiscing as she puts them out or hangs them. Special ornaments for so many occasions, and we relive the ones we’ve shared together. In fact, my very favorite part of the holiday season is setting up the tree (after cussing the lights), sitting back and watching her work. It really is a special moment for me, one worthy of the utmost care when unpacking her precious heirlooms.
The type of utmost care I don’t seem to possess.
Even our grandchildren aren’t exempt from my propensity to ruin stuff. Somehow, the replacement Baby Jesus we found disappeared right around the same time our grandkids visited for Christmas one year. (Side note: If Joseph Mohr, the author of “Silent Night,” had grandchildren, he was writing that song not as an observation — he was writing that as a prayer request. Kids don’t do “Silent Nights.”)
The kids were pretty small at the time, so those Nativity figures surely looked like toys. Somehow, in all the clamor, Baby Jesus came up missing.
I bet the kids didn’t break Baby Jesus’ head. That dishonor belongs solely to me.
And because this particular Baby Jesus is part of a specific collection, locating a replacement proved to be tougher than I thought. We searched online, and we plowed through every store in our area. No luck. I thought we were doomed to an empty manger for every Christmas to come.
Then, lo and behold, a Christmas miracle. While shopping with Susie at a Houston Macy’s (I have no idea what I was doing in there), I was dealing with my usual aggravation with crowds while she looked for gifts. I was on the verge of committing assault when I heard her sweet voice calling to me through the crowd:
“I found Jesus!”
Now, I knew exactly what she meant — she’d found the Baby Jesus to complete her collection.
The multitude surrounding us? They ... uh ... didn’t quite understand. They didn’t know whether to break out in a praise dance or get out of her way.
So here we were this week, getting ready to decorate. Susie had all her Nativity set ready to go, including a Baby Jesus with his head where it’s supposed to be. She got everything set up in the special way she wanted, and then she wondered aloud what it would look like with some sort of lighting. It would have to be a small light; anything big would ruin the whole look.
I had my own little light bulb go off inside my head. I went out to the garage and dug around in my tackle box. There, I found the LED headlamp I use for kayak fishing at night. I cut off the straps, hoping (maybe even praying a little) that it would work. The little light even tilts (the better to find those sneaky bass), and sure enough, Susie was able to set it just right. The light shines directly on the angel hovering above the little manger, and the glow is soft enough one can see every detail of Little Baby Jesus and his parents without it look as if someone’s shining a spotlight on ‘em. Baby Jesus even has his head intact.
I waited for my wife’s reaction, hoping for the best.
“It’s perfect,” Susie said with her patented happy sigh.
I breathed my own sigh of relief and eased back on the couch.
Despite all my efforts at destruction …
All is calm, all is bright.
Merry Christmas, everyone.
