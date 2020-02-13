A former Hudson Lady Hornets and Angelina College Lady Roadrunners softball player who was working as head coach of the Grapeland High School softball team was arrested earlier this week on a charge of having an improper relationship with a student and another charge of sexual assault, according to an article in the Grapeland Messenger.
Kaylee Parker, 24, was arrested on Wednesday by the Grapeland Police Department and booked into custody on two felony counts.
Parker is a former softball standout in the area. She was a four-year letterman on the softball diamond before graduating in 2014.
Parker was a key part of Hudson’s back-to-back state championship teams in 2012 and 2013. She was also a three-time all-state performer for the Lady Hornets.
Following that season, she signed with Pensacola State College.
Parker later transferred to Angelina College, where she earned All-America honors for the Lady ’Runners, hitting 16 home runs while driving in 63 runs.
She signed with Bowling Green, where she started 51 games and was second on the team with 24 RBIs.
Parker was officially named the head coach for the Grapeland softball team following the 2018-19 school year.
Parker was set to start her initial season as a high school head coach at the Hudson Tournament at Kit McConnico next week.
A statement from Grapeland Independent School District superintendent Don Jackson on Feb. 11 said administrators were made “aware of allegations that an employee (Parker) had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student or minor," the Grapeland Messenger article reported. "The employee resigned from Grapeland ISD on Feb. 12, and law enforcement has taken over the investigation.”
Parker’s total bond was set at $20,000. It was posted and she was released, pending further legal proceedings, the article states.
The superintendent’s statement also added the following.
“At this time, the District has no reason to believe that any students or minors may have been involved other than those individuals who have already been identified and notified by the District. Grapeland ISD takes every allegation of inappropriate communication or conduct with students or minors extremely seriously.”
