Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) has been awarded the Scenic Hero award, the highest honor given by Scenic Texas.
The award recognizes outstanding work at the Texas Legislature and the significant impact on the scenic mission for the State of Texas.
“I am honored to receive the Scenic Hero award from Scenic Texas,” Nichols said. “It is important to ensure that as our state continues to grow and businesses expand in their advertising, we do what we can to preserve the beauty of our state.”
Sarah Tober, executive director of Scenic Texas, said the organization honors legislators who work to safeguard the scenic qualities of Texas roadways, countryside and communities.
Nichols was specifically honored for his work as chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and as author of Senate Bill 357.
That bill ensures the height of a commercial billboard is limited to 60 feet, except for a sign existing or erected before March 2017 which may not be higher than 85 feet.
In a previous session, Nichols authored a bill that led to better enforcement of illegal signs erected across the Lone Star State.
Scenic Texas Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the visual character of Texas. Scenic Texas is an affiliate of Scenic America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.