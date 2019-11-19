In October, Crime Stoppers profiled an attempted theft of a 2004 F-350 from the parking lot of HEB in Lufkin. We explained then that thieves have figured out how to defeat the door locks and ignition switch of some Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks, and this week we have video that shows just how quickly they can do it.
The video, posted at 639TIPS.com, shows the parking lot of a motel on S. Timberland Drive in Lufkin at 2 a.m. Oct. 29. Two people walk from Timberland into the parking lot and head directly to a 2003 Ford F-350 truck. Less than 90 seconds later, the truck is driven away. No broken glass, no alarms and no witnesses. The victim woke the next morning to find they were without transportation.
The truck was equipped with a GPS tracking device, which helped officers locate and recover it. The person in possession of the truck purchased it through Facebook for $600. The low price was alleged to be due to the seller having lost the title. Detectives are working the case from the seller angle but Crime Stoppers has reward money available for a tip that helps identify the two who stole the truck. An anonymous tip that identifies the thieves before detectives solve the case on their own will be eligible for the reward.
Watch the video and, if you can identify the thieves, anonymously submit a tip that might earn you a cash reward. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward. The entire Crime Stoppers process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster. No one will know who you are.
