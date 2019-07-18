The Lufkin Police Department is asking citizens to be cautious when using their debit/credit cards following the recovery of skimmer devices from store checkout counter card readers next to the register.
Around 1:30 p.m. today, the department got a call of a skimmer at On the Road on U.S. Highway 59 south (4110 S. First St.). The Chevron at 904 S. John Redditt Drive (across from the post office) also had one of these devices. The stores contacted police when an employee noticed it was there due to it lifting from the actual card reader.
Lufkin police do not know how long the skimmers have been in place.
Aside from having "softer/spongier keys," the skimmers are difficult to spot.
The department advises citizens who have used the card readers at either of these locations to monitor their credit/debit card transactions closely.
When using a card reader — at a store checkout, ATM, gas pump, etc. — LPD urges customers to inspect it to ensure its integrity or just use cash.
The incidents are under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.