One of my favorite events in August is the Junior League’s Back to School Bonanza, which has been hosted at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center for the last few years.
This event started many years ago and has grown into a well-organized, well-staffed, multi-talented showcase of what Lufkin/Angelina County is all about.
It takes hundreds of volunteers from the Junior League, churches and local business leaders to accommodate the 3,000 attendees and it runs smoothly and professionally from the beginning to the successful ending.
Thank you, chairwoman Robin Alderman, Tracy Nichols, Emily Grimes, Cassell Hodges, Hillary Walker, Anita Carroway and all the ladies and gentleman who gave of their personal time to make this year’s Bonanza a success.
The next gratifying event is the Lufkin Independent School District Convocation, which is usually held a day or two before the school doors open for the beginning of school.
I am grateful that your city is included in this exciting welcome back to school reception each year. It gives me new energy to welcome the largest group of employees back to work each and every year.
These teachers, administrators and staff gather and prepare for a fresh and positive opening day of public school. The merchants of our great city award gift certificates, products and all kinds of door prizes to these 1,200-plus LISD employees.
It shows just how much the community we live in really cares and supports the hands that mold the future of our city during the next 12 years of classroom teaching and training.
Thank you LISD school board, Superintendent Lynn Torres and all the employees who make Lufkin a better place to live, work, worship and learn.
The morning after the convocation, I joined the staff of Brookhollow Elementary to welcome back the children to the first day of class.
There was a special line of teachers, Ms. April, the principal, and our Lufkin Panther baseball team giving hugs and high fives to the young students that showed up ready to start classes at Brookhollow.
Most were excited and ready, but a few were like me many, many years ago — a little reluctant to smile, but that faded quickly when they saw the Panthers standing ready to welcome them back.
Thank you athletic director and head football coach Todd Quick for sharing your athletes with the future of Lufkin.
We also welcomed Jim Feiertag, the new president and chief operating officer of Twin Disc, to Lufkin this past week. Jim was introduced to us by Tim Stacey, the general manager of our newest industry in Lufkin.
It was special hearing about the dreams this leadership has for this facility being constructed in the business park on state Highway 103 east. They have great plans for this new structure and we cannot wait for the first 50 employees to get interviewed and placed in this brand new 50,000-square-foot plant.
We are blessed in the City of Lufkin with many talented and gifted employees, and I just want to say welcome home to Aaron Ramsey, director of Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter. He has just completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan and was certainly missed, but his staff capably covered for him during his absence.
Ramsey returned to the shelter just in time for Night Howls. It was a successful event this past weekend organized and promoted by Molly James and the volunteers.
I wish every one of you reading this article had the passion that Molly has for this city. Why not drop your petty complaints and look for the positive happenings going on in the city of Lufkin. We are blessed and we need to show our visitors just how good we are.
Do something caring for someone this week and watch how good you feel for doing so. It works if you’re doing it for the right reason.
