Of the 27 cadets enrolled in Class 103 of the Angelina College Police Academy, all 27 have passed the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement exam, meaning each walked the Temple Theater stage Monday night en route to their respective law enforcement careers.
TCOLE “requires all candidates seeking to become peace officers to pass a comprehensive state licensing exam. It measures the candidate’s command of all the procedural and practical knowledge covered during the mandatory basic peace officer training course.”
The Basic Peace Officer Course at AC (the Police Academy) is a 720-hour training course required to qualify for the state licensing exam to become a Texas Peace Officer in the state of Texas.
Instructors involved in AC’s academy include Doug Conn, Jason Burrous, Randy Holland, Dale Lowery, Tracie Brown, Jack Stephenson, Keith Hawkins, Brian Tomez, Chris Knowlton, Alton Lenderman, Dale Jowell and Travis Strickland, among others.
Class 103 cadets and their hometowns are:
Tanner Bass (Etoile), Tracy Brown (Giddings), Jared Bynum (Livingston), Ryan Byrd (New Waverly), Larry Castellow (Humble), Brittany Connell (College Station), Just Coward (Groveton), Daniel Diosdado (Lufkin), Cody English (Huntington), Fitzpatrick Foster (Diboll), Joshua Hardin (Jasper), Dean Harrell (Livingston), Jacob Hayden (Splendora), Christian Holley (Lufkin), Christopher Huestis (Onalaska), Reagan Jordan (Lufkin), Taryn Lopez (Onalaska), Benjamin McFarland (Alto), Jonathan Moore (Era), Keagan Newman (Livingston), Ethan Placker (Livingston), Christian Raines (Groveton), Charles Runnels (Jasper), David Spann (Lufkin), Rineshia Williams (Livingston), Jesse Woods (San Augustine) and Johnny Wooten (Livingston).
For information on the Angelina College Basic Peace Officers Course, contact the Academy at policeacademy@angelina.edu.
