In the usual low-scoring world of softball, driving runners in from scoring position can be the difference in any game. When Diboll’s Ashtyn Alvarez steps into the batter’s box, she is already in scoring position.
The senior third baseman has a two-homer game to her credit and she was the Offensive MVP when the Lady ’Jacks won the Woodville/Colmesneil tournament.
If pitchers don’t pitch her carefully, she’s going to make them pay.
“Whenever one player gets a hit, the next one feeds off of it,” Alvarez said. “When we’re hitting like we should, we’re pretty tough to stop.”
Alvarez would prefer to spread the credit around to teammates rather than focus on her own numbers. That approach has paid off.
Diboll is coming off its best season in school history as it advanced to the regional finals last season.
Alvarez was in the middle of that action as she was an all-state selection. She has been an all-district pick in each of the past three seasons.
But the Lady ’Jacks, along with Alvarez, aren’t ones to live in the past. This year, Diboll hasn’t missed a beat as it is unbeaten and ranked fourth in the state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Instead of just beating teams, Diboll has been overwhelming them over the past few weeks.
“We really grew so much as a team last year, and that’s helped lead to what we’ve done this year,” Alvarez said. “We feel like we’ve got the kind of team that can go all the way if we get a chance.”
Alvarez has been the team’s primary third baseman this season, although she has no problem shifting over to shortstop as well.
Diboll head coach Hayland Hardy said the team mentality for the Lady ’Jacks is what makes them so dangerous. Alvarez is just one of the players who has bought into that philosophy.
“She’s really come a long way,” Hardy said. “She’s one of the players who doesn’t care who gets the credit as long as they’re getting the job done.”
In addition to her two-home run game, Alvarez also hit home runs against Westwood, Central Heights and Lovelady.
Her home run against Lovelady was the only score in a 1-0 victory against one of the better pitchers the team will see all year, a mark that shows she doesn’t shy away from the best competition.
In her time away from high school softball, she plays for Texas Elite, a team from the Dallas area.
After graduation, she’ll be headed to Angelina College where her bat is sure to translate to an always powerful Lady ’Runners’ lineup.
“I’m really excited to have that opportunity,” Alvarez said. “I love Coach (Josh) Barnes and I know I’m going to have fun there. I’ve always wanted to play at the collegiate level.”
Fittingly, Alvarez spreads the credit around to several mentors including her high school coaches Morgan Bryan and Hardy and her select coaches Jaime Flores and Ricardo Cantu.
Regardless if she is playing with the Lady ’Jacks, Texas Elite or the Lady ’Runners, Alvarez simply loves the game.
“I just love how after everything, I’ll still have softball,” Alvarez said. “It’s always been there for me. Whenever it’s finally over, my life will probably be pretty boring. It’s helped make me the person I am today.”
