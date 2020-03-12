As concerns regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus) persist, local dispatchers and paramedics are remaining proactive.
Lufkin Fire Department paramedics are trained to deal with infectious diseases such as the coronavirus.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
“They train for the eventuality of pandemics,” said Gerald Williamson, Lufkin's director of public safety. “The one thing that has changed is that we’ve asked our dispatchers to ask more questions. If the patient has flu-like symptoms, we take extra precautions.”
Sanitation of the ambulance is a key point in staying proactive against the coronovirus, Williamson said, and paramedics are making extra effort to keep them clean. As an additional precaution, the ambulance drivers are being kept isolated from the vehicle’s box itself.
“If you have a fever and need transport, we do ask that you relay that information to dispatch,” said Jessica Pebsworth, public relations specialist for the Lufkin Police Department. “So we can take those precautionary measures and be ready.”
As of Thursday afternoon, there are no local cases of the coronavirus, according to Sharon Shaw, administrator of Angelina County & Cities Health District.
“We’re in contact with the local health district and at the state level,” Williamson said. “We’re participating in daily conference calls with them as information about the coronavirus expands and adjust accordingly.”
Williamson cited South Korea’s response to the virus as a point to study, due to the country’s low death rate.
“We’re looking at what they’re doing and trying to apply what we can,” he said.
For now, the main focus for Lufkin responders is to stay proactive in fighting the disease before it spreads to the county, and to stay informed.
“Until we get a positive here, it’s all proactive approach,” Pebsworth said. “When we get a positive that will change how we do things here.”
