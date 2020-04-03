With the celebratory period of Black History gradually fading away from us, the questions posed to all of us are have we attained:
■ Abraham Lincoln’s desire of a civilized nation?
■ Martin Luther King’s dream of a unified America?
■ Jesse Jackson’s hope for a Rainbow Coalition?
■ Rev. Al Sharpton’s aspiration for a tolerant nation? And
■ Nelson Mandela’s realization of a world free of apartheidism?
These questions are congruent with the question asked by our 3- to 6-year-old children sitting in the back seat of cars on a long trip to grandma after less than a mile out of driveway: “Are we there yet?”
On our long trip to freedom — freedom from injustice, freedom from prejudice, freedom from hatred, freedom from inequality and freedom from bigotry — Grandma’s is still a long, long way off.
No! We are not there yet.
Honest Abe, if you are listening, I am sorry about that, but the Civil War is not over yet. Rather, it has been replaced with a “Cold Civil War.” A war that has kept us fighting each other, albeit rhetorically, about whether we should fly a separative flag representing the defeated culture. Additionally, battling each other concerning whether the stature of the conquered should still fly.
No! Rev. King, our world is not unified in purpose. Instead of going together hand-in-hand, we are choosing which hand we will hold and which we will resist holding.
Jesse! Your Rainbow Coalition has not held up to its potential of erasing the color line in equality. Nor has it erased the last vintage of color in equality.
Brother Al, sorry, but you still must wake up from your dream of a hate free world. According to the Southern Poverty Law-Center, “hate crimes have quadrupled in the country since Donald Trump has been in the White House.”
Nelson Mandela, the civil rights advocates should take a page from your playbook. Continue to go to jail if necessary. To wipe out the most crucial human injustice that man has known, you have opened our eyes following a dream that no other human being should ever experience — so spectacular a recovery than even the election of Barack Obama can equal.
Call me a pessimist, a troublemaker or even a racist if you desire, but my answer to the original question remains: “No! We are not there yet!” Yes, we occasionally take giant Mandela-like steps forward; but also, in a like manner, we take Trump-like, even longer, steps backward.
Whether we keep Grandma alive a little while longer to enjoy her grandchildren, it is up to all of us whether we have grandchildren or not. We cannot tell our children to go back to sleep until we get there.
They are not that condescending.
