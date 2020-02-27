On a day when the big bats weren’t bashing, the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners were forced to scratch out enough runs for a win.
They didn’t need many, thanks to pitcher Hannah Scoggin.
Scoggin, the Diboll native, struck out a season-high 10 hitters over seven innings for a complete-game win in AC’s 3-2 win over Frank Phillips College Thursday at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex in Lufkin.
AC scored a single run in each of the first, fourth and fifth innings, and they set up those runs with walked and hit batters. Makayla Rodger scored after taking one for the team in the fourth and drove in a run in the fifth.
Scoggin, meanwhile, kept the Plainsmen off the scoreboard over the first four innings, eventually allowing two runs in the sixth before shutting down the game in the seventh.
In the late game, the Lady Roadrunners fell 7-0 to No. 7 Indian Hills Community College.
AC’s ladies will open conference play today in a home doubleheader against Blinn College. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Admission to the game is free, and fans can follow the action on Game Changer.
