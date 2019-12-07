Most of the time, when a team scores 80 points in a win, one can expect to see at least one player break the 20-point plateau in the box score.
But the Angelina College Roadrunners’ 80-68 win at Paris College on Wednesday night proved those expectations wrong: The team’s leading scorer, Dwight Simon, finished with 14 points.
However, two more ’Runners posted double figures, and four more were within a bucket of scoring at least 10 points.
For AC head coach Nick Wade, those numbers couldn’t have been any prettier.
“I never have those teams where we’re going to depend on just one person,” Wade said. “This team is incredibly deep, and we showed that. It means everybody’s touching the ball, the ball’s constantly moving, and that’s the way we want our program and our teams to run. I think we’re tougher to defend that way.
“When our guys play with confidence and know the game plan, I think we have a chance to be really special.”
Wednesday’s win gave the ’Runners a two-game winning streak in conference play and put the team atop the Region XIV South Zone standings. Next up is a tough matchup with Navarro College, with the Roadrunners hosting the Bulldogs today at Shands Gymnasium.
“Ever since last season ended, these are the games we’ve been looking forward to,” Wade said. “I think we match up great. They’re a great ball club, and they do things at a high level. We’re excited to compete against them. I have a feeling that at the end of the season, when everything’s up for grabs, this is a team that could be in the hunt for that, and we want to know how we match up.
“We’re really excited for the opportunity to play against elite talent, and that’s what Navarro is.”
Game time is 4 p.m. today at Shands Gymnasium. Live streaming will be available at angelinaathletics.com.
