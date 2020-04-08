A familiar face is coming home as the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs officially hired Brett Ratliff to take over as their head football coach and athletic director on Tuesday.
Ratliff, a 1999 graduate of Corrigan-Camden, will take over the position, which was left open when longtime head coach Seven Armstrong resigned earlier this year.
Armstrong made the playoffs in each of his 17 years as a head coach of the program.
Ratliff comes to Corrigan after a three-year stint at Hondo in which he led the Owls to three straight playoff appearances.
“This is a dream for me from a family standpoint, professionally and personally,” Ratliff said. “I couldn’t ask for more. When I left here, it was a dream for mine to eventually come back and be the head coach. This was just too much for me to pass up.”
Ratliff is an Auburn graduate who has racked up plenty of experience. He started his career as a position coach at College Park before becoming the offensive coordinator at Caney Creek. At the age of 30, he earned his first athletic director and head football coaching job for New Diana.
Ratliff was an assistant head coach at Navasota before spending the last three years at Hondo.
He credited the staff and athletes at Hondo for their work in that time while admitting it wasn’t the easiest time to make the transition.
“I wouldn’t be in this position if it weren’t for the people at Hondo,” Ratliff said. “Especially being at the 4A level, there are a lot of coaches that helped get the program where it is. I love the people, the town and the community and I’ll always be a Hondo Owl.
“With everything that’s been going on in the world, I can’t say this is an ideal transition. I’m not allowed to be face to face with the kids to tell them this like I would want to, so I’ve had to go on Twitter and social media to let them know. I’m looking forward to the time I can see them face to face and tell them just how much they’ve meant to me.”
He also said both the recent interview process as well as getting ready for his initial season as the Corrigan-Camden head coach have been obstacles, although he likes a challenge.
“It will be a little tougher to get ready,” Ratliff said. “We’re having to use social media, Skype, FaceTime and things like that. I’m not as tech savvy as some other people, but we’ll make it work.”
He admitted there would be a transition period in the team adjusting to his style of offense after decades of a power-running approach.
“We’re still going to have a hard-nosed attitude,” Ratliff said. “We’ll have a different offensive philosophy in that I like to run a pro-style offense. We may go under center one play and in shotgun the next. I like having a 60/40 run-to-pass ratio. On defense, we’ll run a 4-3 and get after it.
“I know this is a unique situation that everybody in the town has known what the offense is for the last 25 years. There’s going to be a learning curve. These kids are definitely football smart and I think they’ll be excited about it.”
