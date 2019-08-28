We are incredibly honored and proud to partner with the city of Lufkin for the future programming of The Pines Presents Series at the beautiful and historic Pines Theater beginning in 2020.
The city has entrusted the Angelina Arts Alliance with the future programs at The Pines Theater based on a 19-year history of demonstrated success in creating diverse, cultural experiences in Lufkin.
For us, this year has been all about listening, learning and planning future programs and finding ways to make the performing arts accessible to more people where we live.
These future programs must also include professional artists of the highest quality who have the ability to draw people to our community and continue our efforts to make Lufkin a cultural destination in East Texas.
Earlier this year we held two public community forums regarding the programs at The Pines Theater.
We listened to the responses and the responses of many others in the community, and we have assembled a new Pines Presents Series that we will reveal at 6 p.m. Sept. 10.
It’s free, and all are welcome to attend. Complimentary wine, cheese and other refreshments will be available.
We are excited about the 2020 Pines Presents Series and we are confident that the new series will be appealing to a wider range of individuals, representing the highest quality of exciting, diverse performing arts appropriate for the size of The Pines Theater.
We also have made adjustments to the ticketing structure and will offer three different ticket price points that will vary from show to show.
This move will make the opportunity to attend live performing arts events at The Pines Theater more affordable! Who doesn’t want to pay less to see great shows?
Another effort we’ve made to make the new season a success is through additional sponsorships.
As a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, we depend on the generosity of our community to present the performing arts. This year, we’ve more than doubled the amount of sponsorship funds raised to support the new season and continue to bring more high quality artists to The Pines Theater at an affordable ticket rate.
Our mission is to enrich, entertain and educate by presenting and promoting the performing arts. We look forward to seeing all of you at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at The Pines Theater.
Reservations are encouraged because space is limited. Call us at 633-5454 to reserve your spot.
Aren’t we blessed as a community to have two beautiful theaters to see all kinds of events for all ages? This fact amazes me every day. We hope it does you too.
