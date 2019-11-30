The East Texas Children’s Chorus, under the direction of Debbie Haas and Paula West, will present its annual Christmas Concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church, 607 Jane Way.
The 21-voice choir will perform “Sing We Now of Christmas,” “Shalom, Pacem, Peace,” and holiday favorites including “Housetop Carol,” “Somewhere in My Memory.”
The program also will feature one of West’s voice students, Jaelynn June, singing “The Little Drummer Boy.” The program concludes with West singing “Christmas Was Meant for Children” and the choir singing “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” The part of Santa Claus is played by Sawyer Brightwell.
Haas and West envisioned a children’s chorus for area third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students founded on vocal technique, musicality, vocal growth and the joy of singing in the spring of 2016.
The program provides after-school enrichment. They are assisted by Madeline Wren, a Hudson High School student.
The East Texas Children’s Chorus is an outreach of First Presbyterian Church. “We welcome the community to hear this talented and dedicated choir,” said the Rev. Brian Wiggins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.