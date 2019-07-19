Representatives for the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education met with Angelina County veterans to form a committee for the Together with Veteran’s program Thursday.
WICHE — in partnership with the Rural Health Initiative (which provides funding) and the Rocky Mountain Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center with the Veterans Association (which runs the program) — is forming groups nationwide to lead the way in promoting veteran suicide prevention.
“This is a veteran-driven, community-based suicide prevention program for veterans,” said Gina Brimner, veterans initiative director for WICHE. “We put veterans at the head of the table, guiding the community through an assessment and planning process to promote veteran’s suicide prevention.”
In doing this, WICHE educated the group on veteran suicides and the program and asked for consent to work in the community. The program is promoted in rural communities, and representatives are sent to an academy to learn how they can best gauge the needs of their neighbors and what strategies they can use, she said.
WICHE will follow a five-phase process to implement the project in Angelina County: building the team, learning about the community; teaching the team suicide-prevention techniques; creating a plan of action; and following the plan and measuring up on results.
Michael Rimsky, a U.S. Air Force veteran who comes from a family of vets and served for 15 years with two combat tours, participated in the group. He said when he first joined the military, there wasn’t a conflict, and the first year or so there wasn’t any. But he ended up in combat and saw things he said no person should ever see.
“People that come home that have seen combat, that have seen things that nobody should ever see, sometimes need an escape route, they need someone they can talk to,” he said. “Having been there, having seen it, having been a part of it, this gives them another group of people they can come to. … Sometimes it does help to have a veteran sit down who has had the same experience and show them different avenues they can take and programs out there to help them find the resources and help they need.”
He said he wants to be a part of this committee to help his brothers and sisters in arms and relieve the struggle.
“They’ll always be a veteran,” he said. “Honestly, everyone is going to say they want to save everyone. … But for this, I just want to save one. If you can save one, then they can save one and then they can save one. It’s that force multiplier. The goal is to save one person.”
