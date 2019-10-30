November is almost here and the holiday season is knocking at our door. This time of year brings much joy, hope and anticipation as we gather with friends and family to celebrate the spirit of the holidays and the end of another calendar year.
Fortunately, the Angelina Arts Alliance has several outstanding performances coming just in time to make your holidays a little brighter. This month brings three exciting performances at both the Temple Theater and the Pines Theater for everyone to enjoy.
On Nov. 21, we celebrate the musical genius of Ray Charles with ‘’Georgia On My Mind.’’ This musical tribute features an all-star lineup of award winning musicians, including 10-time Grammy Award winners and Gospel Music Hall of Famers Take 6, award-winning vocalist Nnenna Freelon, Emmy Award winner Clint Holmes and celebrate jazz saxophonist Tom Scott, who has recorded with the likes of Paul McCartney, Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston and more. This show is sure to be a crowd pleaser and memorable evening.
For country music fans, the legendary Kathy Mattea will perform at the Pines Theater on Nov. 22. Don’t miss the chance to hear the two-time Grammy Award winner and her band perform many famous hits like “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” and many others. Mattea is sure to put on an intimate and memorable concert at the historic Pines Theater.
Our highly successfully Discovery Series, which features fun and educational programs for families, continues with ‘’Jungle Book.’’ This new adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling classic novel will be performed live at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Temple Theater. Tickets are only $5 for youth and $10 for adults. Be sure to skip the long line and buy your tickets in advance either online or in person at the box office.
In December, we look forward to the highly anticipated performance of ‘’Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical’’ at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.
On Dec. 17, we end 2019 with what will be a spectacular holiday concert with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. This world-renowned orchestra will perform at the Temple Theater with Lufkin native Hannah Roberts for a memorable concert full of breathtaking sounds of the holiday. The FWSO will be performing in Lufkin for the first time.
I’m grateful to live in a community that values and supports the performing arts. We are truly blessed to have two beautiful theaters and the means to be able to bring world-class performing arts and entertainment to Lufkin and Angelina County. We are deeply grateful to the many individuals, organizations and foundations who help make it all possible.
Get your tickets to all of these shows and future shows (perhaps as Christmas gifts) by calling the Temple Theater box office at 633-5454, online at angelinarts.org, or in person, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.