Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

The staff at convenience stores have a lot to keep up with and their busyness creates opportunities for thieves. One such thief hit Pilot on East Denman in Lufkin twice and Crime Stoppers is turning his crimes into an opportunity for someone to earn cash.
During a recent overnight shift, an employee stepped away from the front counter for a moment to stock the shelves. It was not an unusual situation but the employee didn’t know a man was outside the store waiting for it to happen. Knowing the store uses security cameras, the thief entered the building attempting to use a magazine to hide his face. He didn’t do a good job of hiding from the camera but he used his time efficiently.
He was in and out of the store in about thirty seconds, and stole at least seven cartons of menthol cigarettes, including Newport, Camel, Marlboro and Kool. He fled on foot, headed inbound on Denman Avenue and disappeared after crossing under Loop 287.
The short video clip, posted at 639TIPS.com, shows the thief is a black male with a mustache or goatee who was wearing a black, polo-style shirt with a white undershirt, dark pants, and black sandals with white socks.
Watch the video and, if you can solve the case, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, by using Crime Stoppers’ app, or by calling (936) 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward. The entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.