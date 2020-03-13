Huntington and Zavalla ISDs both announced on Friday afternoon that classes will not resume next week.
"We will return on Monday, March 23rd," Zavalla ISD Superintendent Ricky Oliver said in a statement. "UIL has suspended all activities from March 16-29. The safety and health of our students and staff is our number one priority. Stay safe!"
Huntington was the first school in Angelina County to announce it will not resume classes next week.
Superintendent David Flowers issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying the district is tracking information regarding the coronavirus and the impact on the community, but it planned to resume classes Monday. However, the district issued a statement Friday afternoon saying it would close.
"I have spent the day praying for HISD and the best decision for our district," Flowers said in a statement on Facebook. "I am making the decision to 'close' HISD next week (March 16-20). The safety and health of our students and staff is No. 1. We will return on Monday, March 23."
So far no other schools have decided to close. Pineywoods Community Academy, Central ISD and Hudson ISD have released statements saying they plan to resume classes at this time.
"I want to assure you that despite our schools being closed for spring break, the CISD administrative team is actively monitoring the situation," Central Superintendent Justin Risner said in a Facebook release.
"We ask for your patience and understanding as we work to make the best possible decisions for our students, staff and community. We will continue to communicate with you as we decide our path moving forward."
"Hudson ISD is constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation," Superintendent Donny Webb said in a Facebook release. "Unless expertly advised by the CDC, other state/local health agencies, the Governor’s office, or Texas Education Agency, Hudson ISD will resume classes Monday, March 16. If anything changes, as this situation is certainly fluid, we will let everyone know."
