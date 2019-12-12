Two people, including an Angelina County Sheriff’s deputy have been taken to the hospital following a crash on state Highway 103 east Thursday night.
Sheriff Greg Sanches said two people were injured in the crash, one of which was an ACSO deputy. The crash occurred about 7:02 p.m. near Herty Baptist Church in Lufkin.
Deputy Ethan Straley had pulled over on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 103 east when a Buick Rendezvous appeared to have lost control and rear-ended his patrol unit, Sanches said.
Straley and one person in the Buick were taken to the hospital following the crash. At this time their conditions are not known.
The eastbound lane of the highway was backed up following the crash.
