There is an air of positive thinking going on in our great city, and it is a refreshing feeling to get our year 2020 off to a great start.
I hope each of you have had a good start as well, and I certainly hope that the year 2020 goes down in the history books as a year of progress and wonderful, career-extending opportunities in your families, as well as for our community.
This will be the year of Census reporting, and I appreciate Jason Arnold for being the lead person for the city of Lufkin. He is helping to get the right people in the correct position to make certain every person is counted, because all the benefits of expanded numbers place our city and county in a position to realize extra benefits for our area.
Please volunteer to help in your work place, church or club to make certain that our community is counted properly.
If you have not been by our new Parks & Recreation facility on Montrose Street, I urge you to go by and visit.
Mike Flinn, Parks & Recreation director, and his staff will be glad to show you all the new programs, rooms and gym, and sign you and your family up to be active in Lufkin this whole year.
We are extremely blessed to have this new facility, and we want each of you to take time and see how you too can benefit from our new treasure.
The city’s Capital Improvement Program will be discussed in the next few weeks at our regular council meetings and the city council will approve or dismiss the projects as we move forward into the spring.
Please make your thoughts known to the council. That will help us determine what improvements are truly needed to best use our facilities, which will make our city more attractive and active as we move forward over the next five to 10 years.
We live, work, play and worship in the best area of this great state of Texas. Let’s shop and support our local merchants. Let’s treat each other with respect, listen to each other and do our best to make each day better than the day before.
Bless each of you. Please do something helpful for someone this week without being asked to do so.
