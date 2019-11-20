The Angelina Arts Alliance and its strategic planners will hold a public forum at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Pines Theater as part of its overall strategic planning process.
No tickets or reservations are required to attend ‘‘Advancing the Arts in Angelina County.’’ Complimentary refreshments will be provided.
The free event will give East Texans the opportunity to meet Suzanne Smith, CEO and found of Social Impact Architects of Dallas. She will serve as a moderator for the discussion.
Attendees also will have the chance to give input regarding current and future opportunities to create greater artistic and cultural opportunities for all residents and visitors of Lufkin, Angelina County and the region.
Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance, said community feedback is necessary for the alliance to help guide its strategic planning and plan for its future.
“The arts are critical to the vitality of every community and we are thrilled to be part of a greater vision for Lufkin by expanding our mission to enrich the community through the performing arts,” Allen said.
The Arts Alliance held two public forums earlier this year regarding the future programs at The Pines Theater and as part of its agreement with the city.
