Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

We’re starting to sound like a broken record with our “leave your vehicle unlocked, get burglarized” message but it’s vital that everyone hear and heed it. Yes, you should be able to leave your doors unlocked, but you can’t. Thieves believe they’re entitled to our property, so we can’t be surprised when our belongings are stolen from our unlocked vehicles.
We prevent crimes by removing one of the three factors involved — victim (or target), offender and opportunity. We can assist victims and reduce opportunities through education and speaking up when something is out of place, and we can use Crime Stoppers to target the offender. The latter is needed this week.
At 639TIPS.com, Crime Stoppers has video of a vehicle burglary suspect. According to the police report, an unidentified man stole a wallet by reaching through the open window of a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of S. First St. in Lufkin. The video shows the suspect entering a nearby business and placing a call from the business’ telephone.
Investigators are working to identify the suspect through the telephone number he called but Crime Stoppers knows someone will beat them to it for a chance at reward money.
Watch the video and, if you can identify the suspect, submit a tip through the website, by using Crime Stoppers’ app (639TIPS.com/app) or by calling 639-TIPS. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and a reward is available only for the first, most accurate anonymous tip that helps solve this crime. The entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.
