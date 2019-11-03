I’d like to start this column by expressing my sincere gratitude to all of the brave men and women who have served, or are currently serving, in our armed forces.
With Veterans Day just around the corner, it’s important that we remember these American heroes and express our appreciation for their dedicated service.
And while we should be thankful every day, Veterans Day allows all Americans the opportunity to recognize the unbreakable chain of patriots who have served this country with honor and bravery throughout the life of our nation. We are so grateful for you.
With that, here’s this week’s legislative update.
Legislative update. Earlier this week, the House Committee on Public Education began its interim work studying the implications of the significant legislation we passed during the most recent legislative session.
In our usual meeting room in Austin, the committee considered testimony from a range of stakeholders on the topics of public school accountability and finance.
The current accountability system, which has been in place since 2017, received a fresh coat of paint in 2019 after legislators realized some of the unintended consequences that came as a result of this far-reaching piece of legislation.
The conversation on public school finance centered mostly around the need to ensure small and rural schools are not subject to inadvertent disadvantages solely because of their size and geographic location.
The fight for all schools to be held accountable and to be funded on a level playing field is always a top priority of mine, and I look forward to continuing this discussion over the next 14 months during the interim.
Finally, if you weren’t able to vote early for Tuesday’s election, you can make it on Election Day. For information on where your polling location is located, what exactly is on the ballot, what kind of identification you need, and much more, please visit votetexas.gov.
Reminders. The mobile office is on the road this month and looks forward to seeing you on the following dates, in the following locations: from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the Leon County Courthouse in Centerville or at from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse Annex in Madisonville.
On Nov. 20, the mobile office will be at the Houston County Courthouse Annex in Crockett from 9-11 a.m. or at the Trinity County Courthouse in Groveton from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact our office if we can help you in any way. Our District office may be reached at (936) 634-2762, or you can call my Capitol office at (512) 463-0508.
