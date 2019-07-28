The Pineywoods National Wild Turkey Federation will host its annual banquet and fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
The Pineywoods NWTF Committee will be raise funds to “Save the Habitat and Saver the Hunt” during the action-packed night. The evening will feature a seafood dinner and a number of hunt and gun auctions, according to volunteer Dale Bounds.
Banquet auction items include an Argentina dove hunt for five hunters, a Polk County Eastern turkey hunt, a South Dakota pheasant hunt for three people, a helicopter hog hunt and several guided fishing trips on Sam Rayburn in addition to other items, he said.
More than 45 guns will be won and carried home by lucky ticket buyers. Bounds said this is the best selection of guns the Pineywoods NWTF Committee has ever offered, including a winner-take-all raffle for five Browning guns and a 10-gun raffle.
He said raffle tickets are limited and going fast. For more information or to get a ticket, contact president Richard Capps at 366-1877 or at rmcwild@yahoo.com or Bounds at 635-2116 dalebounds9@gmail.com.
The PNWTC group has been one of the top fundraising chapters in the nation for many years. On the national and state stage, Texas State NWTF and National NWTF Awards have flowed to Lufkin’s local Pineywoods Chapter.
The last 30 years, attendees have enabled the PNWTFC to generate more than $2 million to help with the NWTF mission, bringing back dollars to East Texas in the form of making Texas lands better for hunting. With its partners, the organization leverage each dollar into eight dollars for habitat work in Texas, Bounds said.
Weston Reynolds, Huntington High School’s 2019 valedictorian, won $12,500 in scholarships from the NWTF. He won the local chapter’s scholarship, the Texas State NWTF scholarship and the James Earl Kennamer NWTF National Academic Scholarship, which is valued at $10,000.
Reynolds has been a member of the local Pineywoods JAKES youth organization since 2008 and has volunteered at local events teaching archery with the Angelina County 4-H Archers.
