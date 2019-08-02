It’s that time of year again, and the Lufkin Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is gearing up for the ninth annual Lufkin’s Bistro.
Lufkin’s Bistro is scheduled for Oct. 5, and tickets will go on sale Monday. This has always been a sold-out event, and we expect this year will be no different. Tickets are $40 each or $350 for a reserved table of eight.
Enjoy an evening under the stars in downtown Lufkin, dance to live music while sampling wines and beers not only from across the United States, but internationally, and treat yourself to the delicious food catered in by our finest local chefs and restaurants.
This is truly a night you won’t want to miss. For more information on Lufkin’s Bistro, go online to visitlufkin.com. If you would like to reserve your tickets, call us at 633-0349.
Also on Monday, individual tickets will be on sale for all of the 2019-20 Temple Theater performing arts series by the Angelina Arts Alliance. You will be able to purchase tickets to any of their eight performances ranging from The Charlie Daniels Band (Sept. 7) to the world famous Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (Dec. 17).
To purchase tickets, call Kristie Bailey, the box office manager at 633-5454, or visit the Temple Theater box office in person.
Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Follow Angelina Arts Alliance on Facebook for late-breaking news and ticket giveaways.
August also brings back First StrEAT Feast. This event is held the third Saturday of each month, with this month’s event being held from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 17. Enjoy an evening in downtown Lufkin and get your dinner from a food truck.
During First StrEAT Feast, food trucks will line the block in front of The Pines Theater, giving guests a chance to taste different treats from some of our favorite Lufkin food trucks.
You do not want to miss this one-of-of-a- kind event. Shopping and eating? Sounds like a great time.
For questions, or if you would like to set-up a food truck or be a vendor, call 633-0349.
For more upcoming events please visit our online community event calendar at visitlufkin.com, and be sure to “Like” us on Facebook for event updates and ticket sale announcements.
