No cases in county
There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County as of Thursday night, according to Angelina County & Cities Health District Director Sharon Shaw.
She said details are being finalized to establish a COVID-19 hotline to call for information.
Performance canceled
A performance by Doolin’ scheduled for March 21 at The Pines Theater has been canceled, according to a press release from the Angelina Arts Alliance.
The show was canceled as a result of the European travel ban implemented on Wednesday as part of the effort to prevent the number of COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases from increasing in the country.
The Arts Alliance hopes to reschedule the group, France’s premier Celtic band, at an as-yet-to-be-determined later date, according to the release.
“The safety and security of our patrons are our highest priority,’’ AAA executive director Jennifer Allen said. ‘‘We are following the lead of other theaters and live music venues regarding recommended strategies for Temple Theater and Pines Theater performances for which we are responsible. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current needs, as well as in response to changing conditions.’’
No photo sessions
The Lufkin Mall canceled all Easter Bunny photo sessions as of the close of business Thursday as a health precaution for mall staff and customers.
Diboll’s preparations
The City of Diboll has issued laptops to employees so that those employees will be able to accept calls from home in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. The city has implemented additional cleaning and sanitation procedures to keep employees and citizens safe.
“Our city leadership team will follow school district actions, as they come in contact while educating our children,” a release from the city said. “For example, if Diboll ISD decides to shut down as a precautionary action, the city will shut down the Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center operations, along with all youth sports activities in Old Orchard Park.”
