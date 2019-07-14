Angelina Beautiful/Clean and American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 are teaming up to celebrate the spirit of the holidays with a Christmas in July theme for Service Saturday.
The event will take place from 8-11 a.m. July 27 at the Chamber of Commerce Community Room.
Participants will have the chance to join AB/C for an Adopt-A-Highway cleanup or to craft upcycled Christmas cards for veterans.
‘‘We are excited to partner again with the local American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 to bring back a program that allows for a creative outlet for children during summer break, teaches a way to reuse an item in a different way, and benefits military service men and women,’’ said Jennifer LaCorte, AB/C’s executive director.
All types of greeting cards have been collected upcycled to send to service members overseas who are unable to go to a store to purchase their own cards or to veterans at the VA hospital in Houston who are unable to leave during any treatment they are receiving.
Food and supplies will be provided. The cleanup and greeting card craft are recommended for ages 7 and up, but an alternative craft will be available for younger children.
“This is wonderful to bring back and expand one of the items we started in our ‘Because We Care’ troop support boxes back in 2008,’’ said Rita Redd, American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 president. ‘‘We called it ‘Sending a little love from Lufkin.’ And now we can include the patients at the Michael E. DeBakey VA hospital in Houston.”
