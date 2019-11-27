Thanksgiving is the holiday most commonly associated with giving, though Christmas is a close second, and many in East Texas have embraced that spirit.
For the 10th year in a row, the Masonic Genesis Lodge No. 2 will host a Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brandon Community Park at 1612 Keltys St.
“We’re trying to let the community know that there’s people here who care,” Walter Pride said. “Anybody can come make a plate. We want people to know we are there in the community.”
Pride said he likes helping people, and seeing the smiles and hearing the thank you’s make it all worth it. He said it warms his heart that they are able to help people eat on Thanksgiving.
“This year we reached out and offered the sheriff’s department, the police department, the fire department, anybody who’s working that day, to come by and get a plate,” Pride said.
In addition to food, the lodge will provide a TV for people to watch the football game.
First United Methodist Church has offered a meal in its fellowship hall and a meal delivery service for those who can’t leave their homes for more than a decade now. This year the lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vicki Shimer, director of communications, said this year they are set to deliver to more than 400 homes.
“We want to provide a meal for those who won’t get a Thanksgiving meal with their family,” Shimer said. “It’s something we want to do for the community. It started out with the Meals on Wheels and it has grown.”
Shimer worked as a volunteer last year, and she said she was touched by how people interacted with one another. Even though many were strangers, they still ended up laughing and having a good time.
“It was neat to see our congregation welcome people from all walks of life,” she said. “You always have fun over food.”
Greg Sims and other volunteers will host Thanksgiving in the Park for the third year in a row from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kiwanis Park at 1117 S. Timberland Drive.
Sims said the meal is not just meant for the homeless and those in need of a meal but also for the elderly or the new in town — anyone who doesn’t have someone to spend the holidays with.
Godtel Ministries will host a community dinner at 2 p.m. at their location at 323 Moody St. in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.