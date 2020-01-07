Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

As many social media sleuths have surmised, there is a connection between the Dec. 30 burglary of an AT&T store and the Jan. 2 burglary of Target, both in Lufkin. There might also be a third connected crime.
Lufkin Police Department last week shared video of the Target burglary. This week, Crime Stoppers has that video, the AT&T video, and a video of a Sprint store in Lufkin being burglarized Jan. 6.
The Target and AT&T burglaries are connected by a multi-colored coat worn by one of the criminals. Pro tip: Change your clothes between crimes.
The most recent burglary follows the same “smash-and-grab” plan of the others, and one burglar wore shoes similar to the Target case, but the burglars wore masks.
Whether the same criminals are responsible for all three crimes or not is a question detectives must work out.
If you have information that helps them make that determination, and you submit the information through an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, you might be eligible for a cash reward.
At 639TIPS.com, you can watch a video of the three burglaries and anonymously any information you have regarding the crimes and the persons involved.
Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might qualify for a reward.
Many have reported Facebook posts of persons purporting to have numerous Apple brand devices for sale.
That information might assist the investigation but, for Crime Stoppers’ purposes, more detail is needed regarding the persons making the posts and their connection to the crimes.
Typically, rewards are paid to the first, most accurate tip received; the more detail provided, the more useful the tip.
