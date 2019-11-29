By the time this column publishes, it may be too late to save some of you. You’ve either gone out to brave the Black Friday sales and are already home sorting through your loot, or you’re sitting in a cell awaiting bail money.
The day after Thanksgiving deserves its own holiday: Christmas Crazy Day.
It’s crazy just how crazy people can get this particular time of the year. Throw in a very late Thanksgiving (who decided it to put it this close to December?), and folks are losing their minds already. Some of ‘em couldn’t wait to decorate, so they served up their turkey and dressing while trying not to trip over the Christmas tree. Normally, they would have waited until after Turkey Day to pull out the ol’ stockings, but that’s what this time of year does to us. It makes us go a little nuts.
OK, maybe a whole lot nuts. I turned on my TV last week — a week ago! — looking for a ball game and found a Christmas commercial instead. My email’s blowing up with every store in the world offering me huge savings if I buy my Christmas stuff now.
How’s this for an idea: I don’t buy anything, and I save even more money.
If my advancing age hasn’t taught me anything else other than my knees ain’t gonna get any better, it’s taught me to yank back on the Christmas rush reins like Santa trying to keep Rudolph from crashing into a chimney.
Whoa, partner. Let’s slow things up a little bit.
We’ll decorate our house when my wife and I aren’t so tired, and not when one of the neighbors does. I’ll start playing my Christmas playlist when I feel like serenading my poor lady with “Blue Christmas” (the Elvis version. I can do my lip sorta like his.)
And I’ll sure as heck pump the brakes ‘til they smoke when it comes to the shopping part.
I confess to years of falling straight into the Christmas present trap. I just had to buy something for everyone in my life, even on my meager funds. I’ve bought stuff that would get a “Reject” tag in a garage sale, just so I could say I got somebody something.
No more. I’m reformed. I don’t have to walk around with a cap now that says, “Battery Not Included.” I’m plugged into this thing, finally.
I’ll start with what I’ve learned about buying for kids. Here’s a secret for you. Yes, they’ve submitted their list to Santa, and man, those kids have no concept of a budget. I’m convinced they just throw those wishes out to see which ones will stick. They’ll ask for about 100 different things, all the while hoping for just one or two. They’re devious like that.
Then, on Christmas morning, do you really think they’re going to be that picky about what they find? Nope. Greedy little suckers just want stuff. Lots of stuff. I’ll never forget loading my girls up with presents one year and watching them rip off the wrappers that morning. They’d glance at what I got ’em, maybe squeal a little in surprise — and then it was on to the next package. I could have wrapped 50 empty boxes and gotten the same reaction. I swear the little ones are addicted to tearing up stuff, whether it’s the wrapping and bows or the new toy doomed to disaster within its first hour of usage.
I didn’t get any smarter when they were teenagers. Then, their requests became clothes, phones, DVDs and music. I learned that if I bought a clothing item for ‘em, it automatically went into the “Not Cool” pile and ended up as a rag for washing my truck. If Dad likes it, there must be something wrong with it. I pretty much censored whatever music or movies they got, so I don’t think those DVDs or CDs got much airtime. My daughters’ first phones had restrictions on the minutes, and I made sure they knew there wasn’t gonna be an unlimited supply.
Finally, I moved into the adult shopping phase. The first thing I learned as a guy with a wife and five daughters and danged-near daughters was a hard lesson learned indeed.
Guys, don’t even try to buy a woman clothes. You can’t win, brother. If you buy it too small, she’ll think you’re hinting that she needs to lose weight. If you buy it too big, she’ll think you think she’s bigger than she is.
Either way, you’re about to get nailed to the mantle like an Elf on the Shelf.
I don’t dare attempt any female clothing item other than a pair of cute socks. Instead, I’ll give out those gift cards everyone thinks are so impersonal but actually are pure gold. You know how many after-Christmas sales are gonna happen? You know how happy your lady’s gonna be to know she has money to spend on herself? I’ve seen my wife stretch one of those cards out for a full year. She’s a frugal little thing, and she won’t buy something just because she wants it. She waits until she finds a real deal she just can’t pass up. Lo and behold, she’s still got that card when it happens.
Y’all go ahead and hang my “Genius” plaque at the North Pole.
We love our people. We want to do nice things for them for Christmas. For years, I was willing to endure 364 days of debt to ensure one day of making sure they had stuff to open.
I’ll still make an effort to get my peeps whatever they want — within reason. I’ll focus on a couple of special things for each grandkid instead of trying to haul them a pile in my pickup. They’ve already learned their gift-opening session with me ain’t gonna last all that long, but hopefully, the fun they’ll have afterward will.
I’ll do everything possible to make my family and friends happy. We’re all old enough now to understand the reason for the season ain’t about all the spoils we can plunder. Just getting to see them for a little while is all the gift I could want anymore.
So here’s to kicking off the holiday season. A little more than three weeks to prepare for the big day.
I hope you get everything but crazy.
