When I was maybe 10 years old, I helped my dad and his friends hang tobacco in the massive barn next to our property. The friends brought in a truckload already attached to the hanging stakes for curing, and I was allowed to “help.” I was a scrawny little hillbilly, but relatively nimble, so my job was to clamber up the poles with a rope and lift the sheaves to the top of the barn, where I’d line them up along those poles.
I was pretty proud of myself at the time. I was doing he-man work.
I started way, way up, pulling up the loads and positioning the sheaves. Straddling the poles with legs dangling, I’d untie the load, line it up and scoot my booty backward to make room for the next bundle.
Everything was fine until I bumped my head on something behind me. I turned and saw a massive gray hornet’s nest built into the barn’s peak. I’d smacked into the nest, and the inhabitants were coming outside to see who’d disturbed their little party.
They were big, black and mad, and in a hurry to let me know I needed to leave. I don’t know how many times they zapped me on my face and neck before I realized my predicament — and dilemma.
Should I ease my way back down the poles, giving the hornets more time to sting me? Or should I just let go and hope gravity wouldn’t be too hard on me?
A few more stings helped me decide. I let go. I bounced off poles on the way down, finally landing with a thump in the hay at the bottom.
My dad didn’t know about the hornets. He just thought I’d dropped my clumsy butt from the top of the barn. Once he saw I was relatively intact — minus the air knocked from my young lungs — he laughed as he stood over me.
“It wasn’t the fall hurt you,” he cracked. “It was the sudden stop at the bottom.”
Years later, I was on a dark, two-lane highway in East Texas and driving home during a massive storm. Between the lack of lighting and the crazy wind and rain, I could hardly see through my windshield. I sure didn’t see an 18-wheeler blocking both lanes until it was too late. Seems the driver had tried to hang a U-turn in the middle of the highway, but his back wheels had dropped into a ditch, forcing him to park there. He was in the process of putting out flares when I arrived.
I didn’t see the big rig’s outline until I was right on top of it. I tried to stop, but hitting my brakes on wet pavement just guaranteed I’d slide right into the truck. My accident took place before airbags were a thing, so I ended up with a broken nose and some busted ribs.
It wasn’t the slide that hurt. It was the sudden stop at the end.
This whole lockdown experience has been a reminder of those instances I just mentioned. For all of us with busy lives leading up to 2020 B.C. (Before Coronavirus), the sudden change in our routines has been tantamount to falling out of a barn or slamming into a semi. There we were, flying right along with our busy days — only to come to a sudden, screeching halt.
Busy people have routines, and we live those routines all day, every day. Nearly every hour is accounted for in some way; we blow and go from one part to the next, stopping only at the end of the day. We’ve got phone calendars and reminders pushing us like an internal GPS system. We get antsy if one event stretches a little long, only because we’re worried about getting to the next one on time. There’s always something in need of doing.
And then ... bam. We’ve crashed headlong into a truck, and we’re sitting stunned at a dead stop.
It’s so, so weird. Thankfully, I’ve been able to maintain my morning routine thanks to my online classes. I still get up at the same time, have coffee with my wife and ease into my day.
But afternoons and evenings are usually when I’m out covering a game somewhere. With no games, I’ve learned something about myself I don’t particularly like. Namely, if I’ve got nothing to do, I’m probably going to do nothing.
I’m getting a little ... let me see, what’s the word?
Lazy.
Yeah, that’s it.
I’ve gotten a little lazy. The workout plan I’d envisioned ain’t working out. I take naps for no reason. I might sit outside in my chair for a couple of hours doing nothing but listening to music and sipping a beverage. At night, I’ll read for hours.
All those things were luxury items in my life before this quarantine. They were rare, and few and far between. Now? I’ve allowed them to become a new routine.
And if I (a grown man — sort of) can have so much trouble adjusting, how in the world are kids handling it?
As any parent can attest, the worst possible scenario for raising any child is a disrupted routine. Seriously. Even something seemingly as minor as getting to bed too late or getting up too early can wreak havoc on a child’s entire day. If the little ones are old enough for school or day care, they’re having to adjust to being without their friends.
Toss in Mom and/or Dad trying to work from home while homeschooling their kids, and you’ve got the whole minivan crashing into a big rig. It’s jarring, to say the least.
It’ll be easier for someone like me to adjust. I don’t have little ones around, so my biggest problem is myself. I’ve already started planning a new routine to start as soon as this semester’s over. I won’t have to go crazy with it, but I’m bent on getting rid of some of the lazy.
As for those of you with families, I sincerely hope those around you are patient and understanding. I hope they realize you’re all still a little stunned from the impact, and that re-adjusting takes a little time. Mostly, be patient with yourselves. Trust me, you’re not handling things any worse than the rest of us. Give yourself a break and a little credit. You’ll get there eventually.
It’ll be as easy as falling out of a barn.
And far less painful than a truck wreck.
