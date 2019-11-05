Nov. 3 was the second anniversary of the murder of Darrence Kindle. The case remains unsolved but the investigation is active, and investigators need help in getting Darrence’s killer off our streets.
Kindle was murdered during an attempted robbery of Dollar General on Kurth Drive in Lufkin.
The killer wore a mask, hood and gloves, so, despite the best efforts of investigators, forensic evidence alone will not bring the investigation to a successful end. Repeated reward offers have not yet yielded useful information, but Crime Stoppers and the Lufkin Police Department will not give up.
Kindle was not a target in this crime; he was a customer. The killer was inside the store less than four seconds before firing a single shot at Kindle’s head, killing him instantly. The murderer then tried several times to shoot the clerk, who could not open the cash register, but his gun malfunctioned.
Video, posted at 639TIPS.com, shows the murderer wearing a dark-colored hoodie, light-colored basketball shorts and red shoes. He was described as a lighter-complected black male wearing a green Halloween mask.
Someone has the information necessary for solving this case, and Crime Stoppers has reward money available to encourage them to help. Crime Stoppers has not put a limit on the reward; the amount will be based on the investigatory value of the information provided.
If you know anything that might help bring Darrence Kindle’s murderer to justice, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or call Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and anonymous, crime-solving tips are eligible for a reward. The entire process, from tip to reward, is anonymous; no one — not Crime Stoppers, not law enforcement and not the community — will know who you are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.