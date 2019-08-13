The Museum of East Texas is pleased to offer the following events to you and your family.
Art Journaling Basics for Adults with Carol Athey will be from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 19-20.
Students will create their own “memory book” of events and keepsakes. Nothing is off limits. Bring any memorabilia items, collage items, photographs, a page from a book or your favorite poem. Adult classes are for students ages 15 and up.
The closing reception for Art Camp will be from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 25.
This exhibit will include more than 1,000 works of art created by participants in Art Camp 2019.
Through the generosity of the Museum Guild and sponsors of their annual Festival of Trees, Art Camp scholarships are made possible for artists of all ages.
Dinner and Dancing Under the Stars will be from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
The Board of Trustees cordially invites you to attend its annual fundraiser. This event is held inside the museum and features fabulous food, decadent desserts, unique décor including original murals by renowned artists, live and silent auctions and much more.
Gather your friends and join us for this fun and memorable evening.
We celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Festival of Trees this year.
The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 25 to Jan. 6, 2020. It will be closed Dec. 24-25.
A Lufkin holiday tradition, the festival is a gift from the Museum Guild, sponsors and volunteers to thousands of individuals, children and families from far-reaching locations.
The generosity of their philanthropic spirit continues through the summer, providing scholarships for Art Camp, ensuring that all have an opportunity to attend.
We hope you will visit your museum often.
The Museum of East Texas is a nonprofit organization whose primary mission is education through exhibitions of art and history.
The museum is at 503 N. Second St., across the plaza from the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, near downtown.
For information about the museum and all events, please call 639-4434 or visit metlufkin.org.
Parking is located on the north side of the building and on Paul Avenue. Admission is always free.
