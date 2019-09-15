Candlelight dinners are something special, but anyone can have one of those.
But dinner by ballpark light? Now, that’s definitely worth the price of a ticket.
The newly formed Angelina College Foundation has chosen as its launch event “Dinner at the Diamond,” an event featuring dinner and entertainment on the Angelina College Roadrunner baseball field at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the AC campus.
The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, and the public is invited. Tickets are $50 for individuals and $400 for eight-person tables.
The evening’s entertainment will feature a familiar face to Roadrunner baseball fans. Rising musical artist Hayden Baker, who was a Second-Team All-Conference shortstop for AC in 2018, will perform.
Also in 2018, the Texas Country Music Association listed Baker among its Top Five Emerging Artists. Baker’s first single, “How It Used to Be,” was a hit on both iTunes and Spotify, and East Texas music fans heard the song frequently on local radio stations.
Baker and his band “Southern Symphony” have opened for such music legends as Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence and Joe Nichols.
Texas Custom Catering will provide the meal, and there will be several activities to help promote the fundraising behind the Foundation’s existence, including both live and silent auctions. Proceeds go toward the Foundation’s efforts to assist Angelina College students.
“The purpose and goal of the Foundation is to help strengthen the college’s ability to provide quality educational opportunities and services to aid students in reaching their full potential,” Dana Smithhart, executive director of Institutional Advancement at Angelina College, said. “It’s an opportunity to raise funds to benefit the lives of our students.”
For further information, visit the Angelina College Facebook page, call 936-633-3213 or email dsmithhart@angelina.edu.
