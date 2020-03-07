The Lufkin Police Department arrested a Henderson man after a high-speed pursuit Friday night that spanned the north end of the county and involved two other agencies, according to a report by LPD public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
Travis Thornton, 27, was charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety assisted Lufkin police in his arrest.
At 7:04 p.m., an off-duty officer from another agency reported a reckless driver in a silver Ford Fusion, the report said. The off-duty officer told Lufkin police that the driver nearly hit his family’s vehicle, was disregarding traffic lights and driving well over the speed limit. He said the driver was all over the road and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.
An officer waited on Loop 287 to see if the driver would pass him. At 7:12 p.m., the fusion passed him going 80 mph and the officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, the report said.
He continued northbound on U.S. Highway 69 at over 130 mph and attempted to lose the officer at a gas station, but that didn’t work, the report said. He continued north on Highway 69.
When the driver and officer passed Central High School, the officer saw who he believed was the suspect turn his lights off, make a U-Turn and head back to Lufkin, according to the report. This resulted in the officer losing sight of the suspected vehicle. Other officers in the chase continued on to Wells to make sure the driver wasn’t continuing north.
At this time the pursuit was terminated.
Sheriff’s office deputies and DPS troopers located the vehicle traveling south on Highway 69 toward Lufkin and restarted the pursuit, according to the report.
Spikes were laid out but he avoided them on his drive back to Lufkin, the report said. The chase continued on to the loop to Atkinson Drive, to Timberland Drive and then north. He turned left at North Medford Drive at the Ellen Trout Drive intersection.
He then fled the vehicle on foot just after passing the Ellen Trout Zoo and officers were able to run him down quickly and take him into custody at 7:38 p.m., the report said.
After identifying Thornton, officers learned the Ford Fusion had been reported stolen to the Hudson Police Department two days earlier, the report said.
