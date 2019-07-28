In its nearly 45 years of operation, the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children known as WIC has expanded and grown to service a variety of families.
Amy Wright, outreach coordinator, registered dietician and certified diabetes educator for the Angelina County & Cities Health District’s WIC program, said she commonly finds that people don’t know what WIC does and everyone it serves.
“We know that poverty and food insecurity is big in Angelina County,” Wright said. “It is a big issue. Yet, the program we have, WIC, is underutilized by the ages that we serve.”
The program is a nutrition education and food supplemental program targeted at high-risk families with pregnant and breastfeeding moms and children up to 5 years old.
“From our point of view as dieticians and as health educators, people are surprised at the value that we can bring to the health of the family,” Wright said.
Some think the program is only for pregnancy and infants, but WIC can provide critical help during the formative years of a child’s life, Wright said. The goal is to form a foundation of health for the future.
“If (children) grow up eating a certain way, then they’re going to do that as they mature; that’s normal for them,” Wright said. “That’s why it’s so important because it’s an intervention for the family.”
Items on a typical grocery shopping list for a WIC client include formula, milk, cheese, yogurt, eggs, fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grain products, beans, peanut butter and more. Food packages range from $30-$150 per month.
The American Academy of Pediatrics published a study in April of this year that suggested changes to the WIC program helped halt increasing obesity rates in enrolled children. Overall, the study found that obesity went from increasing .23 percentage points each year in 2009 to decreasing .34 percentage points each year after the program changes.
WIC will be providing healthy cooking and shopping tips at major grocery locations throughout August and September as a part of an obesity prevention grant they recently received.
Dates and locations include: 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Brookshire Brothers Gaslight in Lufkin; noon on Aug. 17 at HEB in Lufkin; 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Brookshire Brothers in Diboll; 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 at La Michoacana in Lufkin; 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Walmart in Lufkin; and 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Brookshire Brothers in Zavalla.
Though Angelina County has a high rate of food insecurity and economically disadvantaged families, participation in the WIC program has decreased over the years, Wright said. Part of this decrease comes from lower rates of unemployment and some of the lowest birth rates the U.S. has seen in 30 years.
This leaves many available slots open at WIC for new clients.
While some people might think that if they are already on government programs like Medicaid, TANF or SNAP they won’t qualify, Wright said those who are utilizing these programs immediately qualify for WIC.
On the flipside, some people think that they have to receive assistance from these programs to be eligible for WIC, but that is not the case, either, WIC executive director Beth Malloy said.
“There are income guidelines,” Malloy said. “People can go to TexasWIC.org and find those really easily.”
“I think people are shocked when they see how liberal the income guidelines are,” she said.
For a family of four, annual income must be less than $47,638. Wright said that means there are a lot of people in Angelina County that they can help. Malloy said the Angelina County WIC program is at 185% poverty while other programs are at 100%.
Applying to WIC will not affect immigration status, either, Wright said. Application is completely based on income and nutritional risk.
The WIC staff of Angelina County has several bilingual members. It also employs peer counselors who have been through the WIC program themselves.
“One of the requirements to be a peer counselor is that you had been on WIC yourself,” Malloy said. “That’s the whole idea of being a peer — you’ve been there, done that and learned from it.”
The WIC main office is at 503 Hill St. in Lufkin. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
WIC also has satellite locations in Diboll, Huntington and Zavalla. The Diboll office is at 201 N. Temple Drive and is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday but the second Wednesday of the month.
The Huntington office is at 1179 N. U.S. Highway 69 and is open from 2-6 p.m. every second Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every fourth Tuesday.
The Zavalla office is at 836 E. Main St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every second Tuesday.
For more information about local WIC services, call 637-7242. To begin the application process for WIC, visit TexasWIC.org.
