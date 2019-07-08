Weeks after a teen licked a Blue Bell ice cream carton before putting it back on the shelf at Lufkin’s Walmart, a man in Louisiana has been charged in a similar incident.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Lenise Martin III, 36, with property tampering and posting criminal activity Saturday, according to an Associated Press report on the incident. Martin is accused of posting a video of himself opening a Blue Bell ice cream container, licking it, poking it, then finally placing it back on the store shelf on Facebook.
Police Commander Lonny Cavalier said deputies found Martin at the scene of the incident showing the sales clerk a receipt indicating he had bought the ice cream he licked; deputies confirmed the purchase but chose to charge Martin regardless.
Though unrelated to Martin’s case, a teen was filmed committing similar acts in Lufkin in a social media video released June 28. The video went viral and the girl was identified as being from San Antonio. Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth said LPD could not release the girl’s identity, as she is a juvenile.
The case was turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. At the time of the incident, the girl was apparently in Lufkin visiting her boyfriend, an adult. Pebsworth said whether or not the boyfriend would face charges was still to be determined in a Friday afternoon update to the story.
