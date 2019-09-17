Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week
Buy Now

Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Many of us complain about school district property taxes, so it’s irritating to learn of someone stealing from a school — stealing from us. That’s what Crime Stoppers has for you this week.

On Sept. 9, the grounds crew for Huntington ISD realized equipment was missing from their facility. An edger, a hedge trimmer, a gas-powered blower and two string trimmers were unaccounted for. The Huntington ISD Police Department found security videos of the thefts occurring over the preceding weekend.

Video from 4 a.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Monday showed the thief is a white male who was driving an extended-cab Toyota Tacoma truck. The night-mode video made the license plate unreadable and altered the color of the truck, but a few identifying details stand out.

Based on the stance of the truck, it appears to be four-wheel-drive. It has a sliding back window with a small decal in the lower left corner, chrome, tube-style step rails, rear mud flaps and a silver, diamond-plate, over-the-rail tool box. The helpful portion of the security video is only a few seconds long but it shows the suspect using a key to unlock the driver’s door, meaning the truck does not have a keyless entry system or the system is inoperable.

At 639TIPS.com, you’ll find the security video and a link for anonymously submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers. If your anonymous tip assists the investigation, you might be eligible for a reward. You’ll likely see other requests to help solve this case but only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward-eligible. With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.