Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Many of us complain about school district property taxes, so it’s irritating to learn of someone stealing from a school — stealing from us. That’s what Crime Stoppers has for you this week.
On Sept. 9, the grounds crew for Huntington ISD realized equipment was missing from their facility. An edger, a hedge trimmer, a gas-powered blower and two string trimmers were unaccounted for. The Huntington ISD Police Department found security videos of the thefts occurring over the preceding weekend.
Video from 4 a.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Monday showed the thief is a white male who was driving an extended-cab Toyota Tacoma truck. The night-mode video made the license plate unreadable and altered the color of the truck, but a few identifying details stand out.
Based on the stance of the truck, it appears to be four-wheel-drive. It has a sliding back window with a small decal in the lower left corner, chrome, tube-style step rails, rear mud flaps and a silver, diamond-plate, over-the-rail tool box. The helpful portion of the security video is only a few seconds long but it shows the suspect using a key to unlock the driver’s door, meaning the truck does not have a keyless entry system or the system is inoperable.
At 639TIPS.com, you’ll find the security video and a link for anonymously submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers. If your anonymous tip assists the investigation, you might be eligible for a reward. You’ll likely see other requests to help solve this case but only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward-eligible. With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.