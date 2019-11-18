The Angelina College Jazz Combo and the AC Big Band will share the stage of AC’s Hudgins Hall at 7:30 p.m. today in a fall performance geared toward music fans of different genres.
Director Larry Greer leads the program, with his musicians resurrecting selections from contemporary music and jazz standards.
The jazz combo will be playing classic jazz standards arranged by Greer for a small group setting. The set list will include selections from Herbie Hancock, John Coltrane and Richard Rodgers.
Performers for the Jazz Band include Morgan Robertson (Groveton), trumpet; Andrea Leaman (Crockett), trumpet; Sarah Cook (Lufkin), tenor saxophone; Christian Turbeville (Hudson), alto saxophone; Daniel Kiesel (Lufkin), bass; Garrett Newton (Hudson), guitar; Tyler Dover (Livingston), drum set; Aaron Mason (Huntington), drum set/aux percussion; and Greer, piano/director.
Greer, a music instructor for AC’s Visual and Performing Arts, assembles his unique blend of college musicians as each semester progresses, measuring their talents to see just where they fit into the various bands. He then showcases those talents in fall and spring concerts that have become one of the area’s most popular musical attractions.
Performers in the AC Big Band include:
Saxophones: Jimmy Simmons (alto 1), Michael Parrish (alto), Dixon Shanks (tenor), Christian Turbeville (tenor) and Bethe Girardi (baritone). Trombones: Ken Barnes (lead), Robert Shanks, Melvin Eckman and Jimmy Battle (bass). Trumpets: Eduardo Rocha, Max Mucino, Steven Brown, Mel Miller and Ricky Gay. Rhythm Section: Eric Chinn (piano), J.D. Salas (bass), Mark Saldana (drum set) and Greer (guitar).
For more information, call AC’s Visual and Performing Arts office at 633-5236.
