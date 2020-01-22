This past Saturday, the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners helped break out of a five-way tie for third place in the Region XIV conference standings with a convincing 76-61 win over Paris College.
Tonight, the Lady ’Runners get a shot to gain sole possession of the third spot.
AC’s ladies will host Blinn College, and both teams are carrying identical 4-3 records in league play. The Lady Bucs at 15-4 have the better overall record, with the Lady ’Runners sitting at 12-6.
AC won Saturday’s matchup despite having leading scorer Tyeisha Smith on the bench with an injury. In her stead, teammates Tai Porchia, Britney Thompson and Mycah McDonald helped pick up the scoring load. Porchia’s stat line included 24 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots. Thompson hit for 20 points in the win, and McDonald added 15.
But tonight’s game against Blinn will feature the Lady Bucs and their high-scoring offense (at 84.7 points per game, Blinn is second in the league) against AC’s swarming defense. The stingy Lady Roadrunners are giving up an average of just 70.2 points per game and are swiping more than eight steals per contest.
Wednesday’s game at Shands Gymnasium tips off at 6:30 p.m. Live streaming will be available at angelinaathletics.com.
