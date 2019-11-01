They can make us cuss or hug complete strangers. They can flip our mood switches faster than Dad walking through the house turning off lights while trying to save on the electric bill.
Very little in this world controls our moods like sports. Any sports. All sports. Pick just one, and you’ll still experience love, hate and violent mood swings. If you’ve got several teams — I have way too many, considering I follow all our local teams — your mood-swing frequency is going to go off the charts.
It doesn’t matter if the chosen sports are professional or amateur. We fans are wholly invested, and we seemingly live or die with our teams’ successes — or failures. I’ve felt like weeping rivers of tears over one of my team’s losses and giggled my big butt off when a rival falls. My arms have gone from outstretched jubilation to a grieving self-hug in mere moments.
I’m an old man. Should I allow something so trivial to determine my emotional state?
Duh. Yes. It’s sports.
Earlier this month, I watched one of my favorite local soccer teams pull off an upset of a nationally ranked program. The last two minutes of that match wrung me dry, as our guys fought to protect a 1-0 lead. I agonized over every close call. When the final buzzer sounded, I was tripping over clouds celebrating “my” team’s first win over a ranked opponent.
That mood should have carried me for weeks. It didn’t. I’d hardly gotten the cork popped on my champagne bottle before my beloved Tennessee Vol football team pooped the bed against a conference rival. The very next day, my Cowboys laid an egg in a game they should have won. Later that week, my Braves puked up an embarrassing performance in the playoffs.
Shorty, I got low, low, low. I should have been a walking grouch for at least the next month or so.
Nope. Shortly afterward, the Astros’ Jose Altuve put Houston in the World Series with a walk-off homer against the Yankees. Back to tripping over clouds.
Sports have a weird grip on their fans for sure. Those mood swings can get pretty tricky and in serious need of an outlet. The NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers this season offered fans a “rage room.” What does one do in a rage room, you might ask?
Break stuff in fits of rage. The Flyers offered sledgehammers and baseball bats for use in smashing all manner of household items.
Sounds dumb, right? Actually, it’s brilliant. Beats the heck out of smashing your own stuff. Google “fan reactions” after any big sporting event, and you’ll see people punching their own TVs. I’m not saying I’d ever do it myself, but I sure understand.
Sports let us practice for Halloween year-round. Body paint, weird costumes and weirder hats abound. People won’t walk down a street looking like that, but they’ll sure join 50,000 other weirdos in a stadium on game day.
More than perhaps any other walk of life (except for driving in Houston traffic), sports can make us cuss complete strangers. I’m in a fantasy football league with my family. We don’t cuss each other (much), but I’ve found myself tossing out some pretty raunchy names toward players or coaches who clearly don’t want me to win. I once lost a matchup by a single point, all because the coach called a play letting another guy score the touchdown instead of my guy. Did the coach not even bother looking at my lineup when determining his in-game strategies? Jerk.
I’ve also griped at a player I really needed who left a game early with a knee injury.
You big weenie. You’ve got another knee. Get back out there and score me some points.
Finally, when doing sports, be careful about interacting with fans you don’t know. I once bellied up to the bar in a sports bar to watch a football game on TV. Moments later, a massive, hairy biker dude stepped up next to me and began watching the same game. That was one scary-looking human. He had body parts sprinkled throughout his beard. His arms were scarred, with each one about the size of my chest. He glanced at the cap I wore (it sported the logo of one of the teams on the screen) and resumed glaring at the screen. He looked mad already, as if he were on the verge of ordering a pitcher of kitten tears.
When the game reached its final moments, the opposing team moved into scoring range. A score would mean they’d send “my” guys to a loss. A stop from my team would give me reason to dance.
Except for the Big Hairy Dude next to me. What if he was rooting for the other side? If I danced, would he want to fight me? If he danced, would I go home talking about how I should have fought him?
Lo and behold, my team came up with a goal-line interception to preserve the win. Before I could react, BHD grabbed me in a massive bear hug. I saw my life flashing before my eyes. I was gonna die in a crush of hairy arms and beardy body parts.
He wasn’t fighting. He was dancing. He’d been rooting for the same team I was. I ordered him a pitcher of kitten tears and we celebrated together.
That’s sports, man. You never know what’s going to happen or how it’s going to affect someone. Up or down, laugh or cry, cuss or hug.
If your team just lost, heal your broken heart in knowing there’s going to be another game on another day.
And if you really want to feel better, just sit right back and cuss a few strangers.
