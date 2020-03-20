“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”
—Thomas Jefferson’s letter to Charles Yancey, January 6, 1816.
“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate to prefer the latter.’’
— Letter from Thomas Jefferson written to Edward Carrington, Virginia’s representative to the Continental Congress in 1787, while Thomas Jefferson was serving as America’s Minister to France.
Thomas Jefferson understood, better than most of us, the importance of a free and independent press and media to provide vital, accurate and timely information to the American people. Newspapers strive to present the facts accurately. When a mistake is made, newspapers own up to their mistake.
The Texas Public Information Act and the Texas Open Meetings Act provide Texas citizens and news media significant access to the workings of their local and state governments. It is these critical open government statutes that allow newspapers and reputable media sources to access information about the workings of our government. The scope of the exceptions to public access that would allow government to withhold information is narrow.
Government transparency is a fragile commodity. It depends upon the honesty, integrity and truthfulness of our elected officials and upon the diligence of reporters and legitimate media sources.
The existence of disinformation plots by Russia and other foreign and domestic interests on social media cannot be denied. For this reason, while this may be controversial, social media is NOT a source of reliable information regarding government in the United States. There are few, if any, enforceable standards to ensure the accuracy of any information on social media. Consider it gossip, nothing more. We should not get our news from social media, but rather from established, legitimate, professional, reliable media outlets. We should not jump to conclusions or make decisions based on what we read on social media or in text messages. That information is hearsay and, as such, is unreliable standing alone.
While newspapers are not subject to regulation by the Federal Communications Commission, television and radio are. In 2011, the Federal Communications Commission removed the rule that implemented what was known as the “Fairness Doctrine.”
The Fairness Doctrine had two basic elements: It required broadcasters to devote some of their airtime to discuss controversial matters of public interest and air contrasting views regarding those matters. The demise of this rule is considered to be a contributing factor to the rising level of party polarization and the divisions between what have been become known as “red America” and “blue America.”
As Thomas Jefferson suggested, it is every citizen’s duty to read and research from reliable news sources and to form our individual opinions based on facts, not based upon foreign interference, false narratives, misinformation, alternative facts or “fake news.”
The news is the news. Facts are facts, regardless of how they are twisted, spun, labeled or attacked on social media. Question what you read from sources that are biased or with any agenda. Rely daily on reputable news sources, like daily newspapers.
There are no shortcuts. As citizens, we have the duty to read reputable news sources, to compare and evaluate the information and to make informed value judgments about what is in the best interest of our democracy.
Getting back to Jefferson, we cannot expect to be ignorant and uninformed and remain free.
Let’s celebrate Sunshine Week all year!
