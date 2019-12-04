The Angelina Arts Alliance is presenting “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Temple Theater.
The beloved TV classic soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season with all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.” It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.
This holiday tradition speaks to the misfit in all of us, telling the story of a young Rudolph who, because of his bright, shining nose, is excluded from the Reindeer Games. He flees Christmastown and meets up with new friends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius.
After finding The Island of Misfit Toys, Rudolph journeys home, where a snowstorm of epic proportions is threatening Christmas. Can Rudolph rescue his family and friends and help Santa save the holiday?
This performance is based on the animated television special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and the stage production is directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage. The script adaptation is by Robert Penola. Arrangements and orchestrations are by Timothy Splain.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Temple Theater Box Office at Angelina College from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, call 633-5454 or go online at angelinaarts.org.
Angelina College offers free rush tickets to every AC student (with a valid student ID) for all Performing Arts Series performances this season. Students may get their tickets by arriving at the box office no earlier than one hour before show time. All AC faculty and staff receive a 15% discount on all Performing Arts Series performances.
