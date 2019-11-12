Angelina College basketball teams will host the season’s first doubleheader tonight at Shands Gymnasium, with the Roadrunner women playing their first home game of the year when they host Southern University-Shreveport.
The AC women have gotten off to a 2-2 start, earning an 81-61 win over Independence College on Friday before falling to No. 5 Northwest Florida State College on Saturday. With just two sophomore players on the floor who spent significant time together last season, the team is working to find the right floor combinations, according to head coach Byron Coleman.
“We’ve done some good things defensively overall, but we’ve still got to get a little better with our interior defense,” Coleman said. “Offensively, we’ve just got to push the ball up the floor. We’ve got a lot of offensive talent — we may have more offensive talent as a whole than last year — but we’ve got to get it all working together. It’s a work in progress.”
So far Tyeisha Smith (16.8 points per game) and Lovietta Walker (12.5 ppg) are the only Roadrunner women averaging in double figures over those four games.
“We’ve got to have three or four more players hitting double figures for us,” Coleman said. “That’s how we’re built this year.”
The Roadrunners are looking to notch their first win of the season after playing a brutal schedule against top-notch teams over the first three games. Those losses came by an average margin of 6.6 points per game, and the ’Runners held leads in each contest.
“Early in the season, we’re in the growing-pains stage,” head coach Nick Wade said. “But one thing I can say for our guys is they’re tough. They answer the bell all the time whether we’re down or up. They’re in there battling, and we saw that in each game.
“We’ve got one more week before we start conference play, so we need to go through these little bouts. Losing is never OK, but with the guys playing as hard as they are, we’re looking at the big picture here.”
The Roadrunners will face Lone Star College-Kingwood today. AC’s women will tip off at 5:30 p.m., and the men will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Fans are asked to bring non-perishable food and/or hygiene items in exchange for free admission. Those items will go toward addressing student personal needs.
Both games will be live streamed through angelinaathletics.com.
