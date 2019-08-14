Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Texans, particularly those of us blessed to live in East Texas, are a generous and forgiving people. If you need something, we’ll help you get it. Hurt us and, after you’ve been punished, we’ll get over it. Mess with our Chick-fil-A and ... nope, that’s a bridge too far. At 639TIPS.com, Crime Stoppers has video of someone doing just that.
The video shows Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru canopy being stolen from the parking lot of Lufkin Mall. Some of us just learned that the mall location has a drive-thru and now a criminal wants to take it away from us. We can’t stand for it.
The camera was positioned far from the canopy, so the thief’s face isn’t seen, but there are enough clues in the video to allow someone to help solve the crime.
He, at least it appears to be a male, was a passenger in a small, light-colored car with a sunroof. He exited the rear driver’s side door before the car drove off camera, which indicates at least two other people participated in the crime: a driver and front seat passenger. After removing the nuts that secured the canopy poles to the concrete, he folded the canopy and carried it to the car.
Watch the video and, if you can identify the thief or know the location of the stolen canopy, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers’ website or by calling (936) 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.