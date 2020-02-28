C’mon, admit it. At some point in your life, you wanted to be rich and famous. Who didn’t? I can still remember being a little dude wanting to grow up to become Batman or Superman. Once I began playing sports, I just knew I was destined to become the next Willie Mayes or Roger Staubach. I even thought about following in Dr. J’s footsteps. Why not? I could dunk. (The rim over our barn wall might have been about six feet high, if that.)
I had a very short-lived dream of becoming a famous actor. All it took was getting the lead in “Tom Sawyer” in my seventh-grade play, and I thought I was the next Robert Redford. I even ad-libbed an apple throw at my co-star. (Read the book. That scene isn’t in there. That was pure thespian genius, I tell you.) I thought for sure I was an acting prodigy.
Didn’t work out that way. That was the last play in which I ever attempted acting. Hollywood promptly lost my number and address.
Then my teen years hit, and I discovered music. Not anything I could play, mind you. I bought an electric guitar with the dream of joining a world-renowned rock band. I read the magazines about the lifestyle: Sex, drugs, and rock ’n’ roll, right? (I didn’t care for the “drugs” part, but the rest of it sounded pretty appealing for a 17-year-old.)
After a very short time, I realized I stunk at playing guitar. I could play about five chords, and sometimes I could hit all of them in a row. Rarely. All that time practicing my guitar solo faces didn’t bring me squat. The bright lights never came calling for my rock ’n’ rolling self.
The pro sports scouts didn’t call, either. Once I began playing on regulation 10-foot rims, my dunking dreams came up short — literally. I couldn’t hit a curve ball — or a fastball or changeup — and I stopped growing before I reached my 6-foot-5, 250-pound linebacker dream size.
No, the scouts weren’t interested.
So there went pretty much all my dreams of fame and fortune. I admit to feeling left out, as if I’d been cheated somehow. How does fate choose who gets to live the lifestyle of the rich and famous?
My dreams went one way, and I went to work.
Here on the back end of those younger yearnings, I’m convinced I didn’t miss out on a single thing. Fame and fortune don’t look so great from here.
Sure, the fortune part might be cool, but not for the same reasons I envisioned all those years ago. Back then, I dreamed of big houses and fancy cars. Parties with other celebrities. Jetting around the world to meet my adoring fans. A trophy woman hanging off my arm.
Now? If I ever did hit it rich, I’d be happy to pay off the house and truck I have. How’s that for some slightly altered rich guy goals?
The fame part? I dunno about that one, either. I’ve seen some pretty famous people with whom I wouldn’t trade places for a minute. Some of the very same rock stars I wanted to emulate died young or fell into worse times than I’ve ever experienced. I guess they spent too much time with the “drugs” part and not enough with the sex and rock ’n’ roll. Sure, they did some traveling, but I bet they don’t remember much of it.
The hunger for fame and riches still thrives among many. It’s weird to see how easy it is to become famous nowadays. Social media influencer? Really? That’s, like, an actual paying enterprise? YouTube star? Maybe if this medium had been available when I was a teen, I could have grown rich just from my guitar faces. Why do those young people want so much to become rich and famous? Probably for the same reasons I thought I did.
And how many times will we see some of the richest and most powerful celebrities trotting off to prison? This week, one of the biggest movie moguls of all time was found guilty of sexual assault. (Guess he should have just stuck with the rock ’n’ roll.) Another actress is probably prison-bound for her role in a college admissions scandal. Reportedly, she bribed a university to lie about her kids and claim they were athletes.
You mean to tell me that fame and fortune can lead to death, addiction or prison?
Whew. I’m glad it skipped me.
I think the worst part of what I see is that no matter how much one of those rich and famous people has, it’s never enough. Not enough money. Not enough attention. Once they achieve a certain status, they seem desperate to hang onto any part of it. They welcome the constant scrutiny, the paparazzi hiding in the bushes to get pics of the most private moments.
None of that fits me, and I’m glad I’ve lived long enough to appreciate it.
I have a house. Just one, but I can only live in one at a time, right? I have adoring fans. (A whole 14 of them, if you count my wife, kids, grandkids, dog and cat.) I still managed to find a trophy lady who hangs on my arm while we sit on the couch.
I’m happy to have lived long enough to understand real contentment beats the absolute heck out of anything else I thought I wanted.
No more wanting things I don’t have.
Just a whole lot more of feeling happy about what I do.
